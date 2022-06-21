More than 40 people gathered in the the Paul Sawyier Public Library's River Room for "Perspectives on Juneteenth," the final program of a four-day Juneteenth celebration, on Monday evening. 

20220620 F Douglass juneteenth.jpg

Actor Darryl Van Leer gives a speech as Frederick Douglass during the Perspectives on Juneteenth program at the Paul Sawyier Library on Monday night. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

Ed Powe, the president of Focus On Race Relations-Frankfort (FORR), told the assembled crowd that he had not anticipated how well attended the group's inaugural Juneteenth events were going to be. 

"It has surpassed my expectations," Powe said. "Each and every event starting with Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and you guys closing out tonight — I think tonight is going to surpass my expectations as well."

Over the course of the 45-minute program, community leaders gave their perspectives on the significance of the federal holiday. 

Regina Wink Swinford, president of the Emergency Community Food Pantry of Franklin County, noted that the Juneteenth celebrations had been a joyful experience while also teaching the public a lesson.  

"Joy is an act of resistance and Juneteenth is an expression of that joy," she said. "Now I don't know about you all, but I needed these past few days. I needed to learn this lesson more fully from all of you in our community. And I am so grateful to all the members of our community who worked so hard to make this happen. I am also grateful to the African American community for being so gracious for sharing your holiday with us all."

20220620 Powe, Ed Juneteenth.jpg

Ed Powe, president of Focus on Race Relations, recaps the Junteenth celebrations that took place over the previous weekend. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

Dr. Keturah Nix, an English professor at Kentucky State University, was also on hand to give her thoughts on the African American perspective of Juneteenth.  

After reciting the poem, "Refugee in America" by Langston Hughes, Nix drew on her work in academia and her childhood growing up in Birmingham, Alabama, to draw the connection between celebrating Juneteenth and the activism and sacrifice it takes to achieve freedom.

"In the spirit of Juneteenth, which I say that because it transcends time," Nix said. "When you think about spirit, it touches us in ways. When you think about liberty, when you think about freedom in the poem I just shared from Langston Hughes, this is to invite us to think about liberty and freedom and how can we make them more tangible."

In addition to the perspectives from the community, actor Darryl Van Leer gave two separate performances, one as Frederick Douglass and the other as Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 

20220620 Nix, Keturah Juneteenth.jpg

Dr. Keturah Nix of Kentucky State University speaks to the crowd about the African American perspective on Juneteenth. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

Van Leer has made a name for himself by performing various one-man shows, taking on the persona of key figures in the Civil Rights movement such as Douglass, King, Nelson Mandela and Malcolm X.

He says the goal for his performance is to make the audience feel like they are in the room with these historical giants. 

"I want them to have the opportunity to actually hear what they said," Van Leer told The State Journal after his performance. "As opposed to reading an article, I want them to feel the energy from vocals to the physical presence and everything. It is something that you can't get from a book or from watching a TV show. I simply want them to see what it was like to be in front of them."

After the program Powe said that the weekend was a success in helping to further accomplish FORR's goal in fostering community.

"I want them to start thinking about race," Powe said of those who attended the weekend's events. "I want to raise the level of awareness about race and race-related issues. If someone left knowing more about race than they did when they came then I have accomplished that goal. And if they were willing to talk about it, then I have accomplished that goal."

