More than 40 people gathered in the the Paul Sawyier Public Library's River Room for "Perspectives on Juneteenth," the final program of a four-day Juneteenth celebration, on Monday evening.
Ed Powe, the president of Focus On Race Relations-Frankfort (FORR), told the assembled crowd that he had not anticipated how well attended the group's inaugural Juneteenth events were going to be.
"It has surpassed my expectations," Powe said. "Each and every event starting with Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and you guys closing out tonight — I think tonight is going to surpass my expectations as well."
Over the course of the 45-minute program, community leaders gave their perspectives on the significance of the federal holiday.
Regina Wink Swinford, president of the Emergency Community Food Pantry of Franklin County, noted that the Juneteenth celebrations had been a joyful experience while also teaching the public a lesson.
"Joy is an act of resistance and Juneteenth is an expression of that joy," she said. "Now I don't know about you all, but I needed these past few days. I needed to learn this lesson more fully from all of you in our community. And I am so grateful to all the members of our community who worked so hard to make this happen. I am also grateful to the African American community for being so gracious for sharing your holiday with us all."
Dr. Keturah Nix, an English professor at Kentucky State University, was also on hand to give her thoughts on the African American perspective of Juneteenth.
After reciting the poem, "Refugee in America" by Langston Hughes, Nix drew on her work in academia and her childhood growing up in Birmingham, Alabama, to draw the connection between celebrating Juneteenth and the activism and sacrifice it takes to achieve freedom.
"In the spirit of Juneteenth, which I say that because it transcends time," Nix said. "When you think about spirit, it touches us in ways. When you think about liberty, when you think about freedom in the poem I just shared from Langston Hughes, this is to invite us to think about liberty and freedom and how can we make them more tangible."
In addition to the perspectives from the community, actor Darryl Van Leer gave two separate performances, one as Frederick Douglass and the other as Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Van Leer has made a name for himself by performing various one-man shows, taking on the persona of key figures in the Civil Rights movement such as Douglass, King, Nelson Mandela and Malcolm X.
He says the goal for his performance is to make the audience feel like they are in the room with these historical giants.
"I want them to have the opportunity to actually hear what they said," Van Leer told The State Journal after his performance. "As opposed to reading an article, I want them to feel the energy from vocals to the physical presence and everything. It is something that you can't get from a book or from watching a TV show. I simply want them to see what it was like to be in front of them."
After the program Powe said that the weekend was a success in helping to further accomplish FORR's goal in fostering community.
"I want them to start thinking about race," Powe said of those who attended the weekend's events. "I want to raise the level of awareness about race and race-related issues. If someone left knowing more about race than they did when they came then I have accomplished that goal. And if they were willing to talk about it, then I have accomplished that goal."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.