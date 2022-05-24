On the last Monday in May, Americans pause to honor men and women who have made great sacrifice to protect our families, our country and our Freedom.

There will be a public Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. on Monday at the Frankfort Cemetery on East Main Street. Members of VFW Post 4075, Auxiliary, American Legion Post 7 and Elks Lodge 530 will be participating

The public is invited afterwards to the VFW Post on Second Street for soup and sandwiches.

For more information, call Larry Montgomery at 502-330-7520.

