Rev. Dr. Marian McClure Taylor, pastor of South Frankfort Presbyterian Church, sings during the 16th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Memorial Celebration in January at the church. The Frankfort/Franklin County Ministerial Association hosted the event. Only those involved in the program were at the church. (State Journal file photo)

South Frankfort Presbyterian Church invites the community to a reception honoring retiring pastor Dr. Marian McClure Taylor.

The event is planned from 3-5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14.

