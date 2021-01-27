Together Frankfort

Together Frankfort will mark its fourth anniversary during a Zoom meeting Monday, Feb. 1, at 7 p.m. and the community is welcome to join.

Participants will meet the organization’s new leadership team, discuss 2021 priorities and provide input for activities in the year ahead. Pre-registration is requested by not required at www.togetherfrankfort.org/2021-february-meeting-registration.html 

The Zoom Meeting ID: 821 0881 6531 and the link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82108816531

For more information about Together Frankfort, go to togetherfrankfort.org, or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Together.Frankfort/.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription