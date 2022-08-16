Former NBA great Shaquille O’Neal visited Buffalo Trace Distillery in 2017 and sampled 15-year, 20-year and 23-year Pappy Van Winkle on his Instagram page. The distillery is conducting an online auction for bourbon packages — including Pappy Van Winkle — to raise funds for eastern Kentucky flood relief efforts. (Photo courtesy of Shaquille O’Neal’s Instagram page)
Buffalo Trace Distillery is partnering with Menish Productions to help raise funds for eastern Kentucky flood relief efforts.
When late July record rainfalls in Eastern Kentucky led to catastrophic damage and the loss of at least 37 lives, some of Buffalo Trace’s team members in the area experienced the ultimate loss of extended family members.
An online auction of six very rare and unique whiskey packages, including a VIP tour of Buffalo Trace Distillery, starts at 9 a.m. Thursday and runs until 7 p.m. on Aug. 25.
Up for bid are a complete set of Pappy Van Winkle whiskies, (including Van Winkle Rye), a complete set of Buffalo Trace’s Antique Collection, including a 2020 George T. Stagg, Blanton’s, Double Eagle Very Rare, and other exclusive offerings.
“The loss of lives, housing, infrastructure and even basic necessities most of us take for granted is devasting,” said Mark Brown, chief executive officer, Buffalo Trace Distillery. “We hope our bourbon community, who we know can be very generous, really shows its support and we’re able to raise an unheralded amount of funds for Eastern Kentucky disaster relief.”
