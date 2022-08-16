Buffalo Trace Distillery is partnering with Menish Productions to help raise funds for eastern Kentucky flood relief efforts.

When late July record rainfalls in Eastern Kentucky led to catastrophic damage and the loss of at least 37 lives, some of Buffalo Trace’s team members in the area experienced the ultimate loss of extended family members. 

Pappy and Shaq

Former NBA great Shaquille O’Neal visited Buffalo Trace Distillery in 2017 and sampled 15-year, 20-year and 23-year Pappy Van Winkle on his Instagram page. The distillery is conducting an online auction for bourbon packages — including Pappy Van Winkle — to raise funds for eastern Kentucky flood relief efforts. (Photo courtesy of Shaquille O’Neal’s Instagram page)

