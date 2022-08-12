Comprehensive Plan

The Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee will meet Tuesday at 2:30 pm. in the River Room of Paul Sawyier Public Library.

The committee will discuss the vision statement, goals and policies for the Frankfort/Franklin County Comprehensive Plan, which is being updated.

