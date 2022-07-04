The city, county, planning commission and consultants are in need of community members to voice ideas for the Frankfort/Franklin County Comprehensive Plan.
The comprehensive plan is a document that assists in guiding community development based on current and future needs of the city and county and is a collaborative effort that brings together the area’s top stakeholders to influence key aspects of the plan.
Two public kick-off meetings are planned in July. The first is set for 5:30 p.m. on July 12 at Bondurant Middle School. The second will take place at Franklin County High School at 5:30 p.m. on July 27.
“This will give folks a couple of options to attend in case one of the meetings doesn’t work with their schedule,” said Jordan Miller, senior community planner for the City of Frankfort.
According to the agenda for the meetings, an introduction of city and county staff and the consultants will be followed by an overview of the project. There will also be a process and public outreach as well as a survey and activity/workshop.
Miller stressed that the agenda will be the same for both meetings.
To take a preliminary survey and RSVP to the kick-off meetings, visit distilledtogether.com
The comprehensive plan process consists of four phases. Residents will have the opportunity to engage and work with the city, county and consultants during every phase of the planning process.
In the initial phase, information is gathered and working relationships between consultants, planning staff and the community are established. Engagement opportunities such as a visioning survey, pop-up events and kick-off meetings are held.
A strength, weakness, opportunity and threat (SWOT) analysis is also conducted with stakeholders and the public to help focus and guide future phases.
The second phase consists of exploring alternatives to address critical areas and themes identified in the SWOT analysis, conducting demographic and geographic analysis and exploring options at both a community-wide and neighborhood level with the public. It is also in this phase when areas to preserve and protect are identified and how to go about doing so.
The plan’s overall critical themes are organized and its framework, including vision statement, goals and objectives are set forth. Engagement opportunities during this phase include a policy exploration workshop as well as a draft vision and goals survey.
Plan recommendations including policies and strategies that were fleshed out in the framework by the steering committee and staff are drafted in the third phase. Concepts will be tested with the public via online surveys.
“This phase is primarily dedicated to the creation of a graphically-rich, interactive, multi-platform document that is concise, user-friendly and relies heavily on the use of annotated maps and graphics,” according to the comprehensive plan website, distilledtogether.com
Third phase engagement opportunities will be the planning commission’s endorsement of framework and a draft plan content survey.
In the fourth phase, the comprehensive plan is refined and finalized. It will be presented to the public for review and input prior to the adoption process.
During phase four, a plan review open house, public hearing and adoption hearing will be held.
The consulting firm for the project is McBride Dale Clarion and subconsultant is Human Nature and Strand Associates, who will work with representatives from the city, including Miller and Director of Planning and Community Development Eric Cockley, as well as Franklin County Director of Planning and Zoning Robert Hewitt and Planning Supervisor Ben Judah.
Members of the executive steering committee are Planning Commission Chair Russell Wright, Vice-Chair Bill May, members Patti Cross and Charles Stewart, Mayor Layne Wilkerson and Magistrate J.W. Blackburn.
The Advisory Committee includes Downtown Frankfort Executive Director Kaylah Smith; Frankfort-Franklin County Tourist Commission Executive Director Robin Antenucci; Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Tish Shade; Kentucky Capital Development Corp. President/CEO Terri Bradshaw; Community Trust Bank Vice President and Branch Manager John Senter; Josephine Sculpture Park Executive Director Melanie VanHouten; Frankfort High School Athletic Director Paul Thompson; Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp; Brittany Sams, an architectural historian and member of the Architectural Review Board and Franklin County Trust for Historic Preservation; Kentucky State University Director of Brand Identity and Public Engagement Sonia Sanders; Envision Franklin County President Chris Schimmoeller; Adam Leonberger of the Franklin County Extension Office; Camp Fire Manager of Training and Development Jason Peerce; John Carlton, a local historian, preservationist and organizer of Frankfort Heritage Week Coalition; Orchard Hiltz & McCliment Inc. Project Engineer Bobby Pelosi; McNamara & Jones Attorney Bryan Hix; Educational Testing Service Training Consultant Jim Jackson; Kentucky Division of Federal Highway Administration Deputy Division Administrator Boday Borres; HMB Professional Engineers Highway Division Manager John Meyer; M and E Properties Co-owner/Manager Eric Northcutt; Strand Associates Vice President Mike Woolum; Human Nature Environmental and Community Planner Sara DiLandro; Kentucky Department for Military Affairs Director Joe Sanderson; Kentucky Division for Facilities and Support Executive Director of Operations Sam Ruth; Second Street School teacher Sarah Snipes; and Legislative Research Commission Constituent Services Analyst and member of Focus on Race Relations Kristie Powe.
