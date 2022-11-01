Two public open houses for the Frankfort/Franklin County Comprehensive Plan will be held Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Comp plan

The first meeting is from noon to 1:30 p.m. and the second is set for 5:30-7 p.m. in the Community Room at the Frankfort Plant Board building, 151 Flynn Ave.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription