The group of Franklin County citizens tasked with helping to update the comprehensive plan, also known as the advisory committee, met for the seventh time on Tuesday afternoon at Paul Sawyier Public Library.
On the agenda was a discussion on local facilities available to the populace, as well as an update on the progress the group has made since getting started over the summer.
The advisory committee consists of stakeholders in the community from a variety of backgrounds, specialties, interests and locations within the city and county. The committee is tasked with reviewing the plan content, while providing input and ideas throughout the planning process.
The meeting was led by Liz Fields, the public planning manager for McBride Dale Clarion, the Cincinnati-based consulting firm hired to update and rewrite the plan.
Fields told the committee that the plan overhaul was making progress and that they were about to move into the next phase of the project.
"We are pretty much done with phase two and going into phase three," Fields said. "From exploring and frame-working and drafting, the only thing left in the exploring and frame-working is the finalizing the future land use map and future land use vision. A lot of that will be finalized in the drafting phase, so phase two and phase three kind of get jumbled, but we are on track."
Fields summarized what had been learned from the public engagement meetings, online surveys and open houses designed to get input from citizens on the what the future of Frankfort and Franklin County should look like.
The feedback listed on the Distilled Together website focused on downtown Frankfort, Holmes Street corridor and the Interstate 64 interchange among others.
Some of the key takeaways included a desire to preserve green space and agricultural lands, focusing on infill growth and mixed use developments and improving access to grocery stores in the downtown and Holmes Street neighborhoods.
The plan is still on track to be completed by the end of this summer. For more information on the comprehensive plan process, go to distilledtogether.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
The “key takeaways “show common sense for our community, world and our children’s future green space, environment and natural ecology that is their inheritance.
Anti environmentalists, developers, realtors and others don’t want our kids to have a clean planet to inherit.
You don’t believe me? Listen to what they say about growth and development. They never mention what I’ve said or the key takeaways in this report.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.