Screen Shot 2023-01-27 at 8.41.49 AM.png

The group of Franklin County citizens tasked with helping to update the comprehensive plan, also known as the advisory committee, met for the seventh time on Tuesday afternoon at Paul Sawyier Public Library. 

On the agenda was a discussion on local facilities available to the populace, as well as an update on the progress the group has made since getting started over the summer.  

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription