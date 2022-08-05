Public engagement was the topic at hand for the Wednesday night virtual meeting of the Executive Steering Committee as they continued to work on updating the Frankfort/Franklin County Comprehensive Plan. 

The committee, which is made up of representatives of the planning commission, the fiscal court, city commission as well as the city and county planning staffs, is tasked with working with representatives from the planning and zoning consulting firm, McBride Dale Clarion, to update and rewrite the comprehensive plan. 

Screen Shot 2022-08-05 at 2.21.08 AM.png

The Comprehensive Plan Executive Steering Committee met virtually on Wednesday night to discuss how to keep the public engaged throughout the comp plan update process. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription