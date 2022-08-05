The committee, which is made up of representatives of the planning commission, the fiscal court, city commission as well as the city and county planning staffs, is tasked with working with representatives from the planning and zoning consulting firm, McBride Dale Clarion, to update and rewrite the comprehensive plan.
Frankfort's Planning and Community Development Director Eric Cockley started the proceedings with a brief overview of the two public kickoff meetings that took place in July. Those meetings were designed to inform the public on how the committee was working to rewrite the comp plan, which has been broken down into phases.
The first phase started in February with the initial research and analysis and was conducted through engaging the public and an advisory committee. That committee is made up of community stakeholders from various backgrounds and specialties around the area.
Cockley said that the process was beginning to transition into phase two of the plan. That phase will consist of demographic and geographic analysis as well as exploring different development scenarios, drafting objectives and establishing the plan's themes. However just because phase two started, that does not mean that the committees will stop taking public input.
"I think it is important to note that we've got several different topics and elements identified that we know we are going to want to talk about, but this is going to be fluid," Cockley told the committee. "We might find that the discussion the community has and what we hear from the advisory committee from the additional public engagement that we do, there might different elements that we need to add to [the comprehensive plan]."
The committee floated several ways to keep the advisory committee and general public engaged in the process.
One is to host an open house to lay out the progress that has been made on the comprehensive plan before committee meetings. The general public will be able voice comments, questions and concerns before the advisory committee meeting later that same day. The meetings themselves will be open to the public.
Another avenue to keeping stakeholders and citizens informed was making sure they had the ability to hear from public officials.
J.W. Blackburn, the fiscal court appointee and 2nd District magistrate, said he planned to reach out to his constituents.
"I think based on the feedback we get from the groups that want to contribute and be a part of it," Blackburn said. "We can give them a guideline and say where we are at and what we are doing in a simple email to help line their issues with what we are looking at."
Ultimately no official action was taken by the committee. It was decided that the matter of how to foster more public engagement would be tabled until committee members could reach out to constituents as well as stakeholders to get more information on the way forward.
The next meeting for the comprehensive plan will be an advisory committee meeting at the Paul Sawyier Public Library on Aug. 16. The time has yet to be determined.
