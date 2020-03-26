A constitutional amendment to lengthen the terms of district judges, county attorneys and commonwealth’s attorneys — and greatly increase the experience requirement for district judges — is one step away from going to the voters on Nov. 3.
The Senate State and Local Government Committee approved House Bill 405, which would increase the terms of county attorneys and district judges from four to eight years beginning in 2022, and commonwealth's attorneys from six years to eight years in 2030.
The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Jason Nemes, R-Louisville, said the changes are aimed at clearing the way for redrawing of judicial circuits and districts to reduce disparity in caseloads, a politically difficult exercise made more difficult by the different term lengths of judges and prosecutors.
“We have a lot of judicial inefficiencies; we need to re-circuit,” said Nemes, a former executive director of the state Administrative Office of the Courts.
“If we have the commonwealth’s attorneys at six years, and the circuit judges at eight-year terms, it makes re-circuiting very difficult,” he said, adding that the bill “would align the district judges’ terms with all the other judges.”
Nemes said “the catalyst for me” to sponsor the bill was its increase in the experience requirement for district judges, from being a licensed attorney for two years to eight years. The two-year rule was set when the office was created in 1975 and there was concern that not enough qualified attorneys would be willing to be district judges.
“This would increase the qualifications and the professionalism of the judiciary,” said Nemes. “Right now you can be a district judge two years after you graduate law school. … A second-year lawyer may not be a walking malpractice case, but they don’t have the equipment and experience that they need to be a judge.”
On a day when protesters circled the Capitol calling for the legislature to adjourn after doing nothing but pass a budget and other legislation related to the covid-19 pandemic, Nemes said his bill “is time-sensitive.”
Because of the way terms fall now, with many judicial elections in 2022, and the fact that constitutional amendments can be on the ballot only in even-numbered years, “If we don’t do this now … we have to wait until 2030, a full decade.”
The committee approved the bill without dissent, except for an unusual vote against it from the chair, Sen. Wil Schroder of Wilder.
A lawyer, Schroder said he liked the idea of increasing district judges’ experience requirement, but “I just think that eight-year terms are really long for any judge … and for any elected official in Kentucky. My other concern is some of our rural counties, one at least that I represent, there just aren’t a lot of potential applicants out there.”
Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Taylor Mill, who is not a lawyer, said “This is a great bill and probably something that is long overdue,” but reminded Nemes that the Senate has seven times sent the House a bill to “realign” the elections of statewide constitutional officers, and “I hope it has some support” in the House this time.
That measure, Senate Bill 3, has yet to be posted for consideration by a House committee, indicating that it has little chance to get on this year’s ballot.
The bill is opposed by Democrats because it would make the elections coincide with presidential elections, and by some Republicans – who worry that re-coupling legislative and gubernatorial elections could reduce the legislature’s independence, force House members and half of senators (who serve four-year terms) to give up their seats to run for statewide office, and put so many races on one ballot that they would have more difficulty raising campaign funds.
