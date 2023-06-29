Hoping to both raise the weight limit and extend the service life of the Singing Bridge, the city and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet are considering the possibilities outlined in a preliminary engineering and environmental assessment.

KYTC agreed to fund $353,815 for the assessment and in December the city commission OK’d a contract for Stantec Consulting Services to perform the assessment. A notice to proceed was issued in January.

101322_Fall_hb_web-6.jpg

Fall colors surround the Singing Bridge in this 2022 State Journal file photo.

