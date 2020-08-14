Staff with the firm hired by the city to perform the parks master plan will be onsite at six local parks Tuesday to seek public input regarding improvements and additions.
Consultants with Brandstetter Carroll Inc., which signed an agreement to facilitate Frankfort’s master plan, will be at different parks throughout the day “wearing brightly colored shirts,” according to Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Director Shawn Pickens.
From 8-9:45 a.m., representatives will be at Lower Cove Spring Park, followed by River View Park Farmers Market from 10-11:45 a.m.; Capitol View Park and Dolly Graham Park from 1-2:45 p.m.; East Frankfort Park from 3-4:45 p.m.; and Juniper Hill Park from 5-7 p.m.
Participants are asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing.
The parks master plan will cover all aspects of the parks department, including athletic fields and programs, swimming pools and splash pads, trails, pavilions and shelters, playgrounds, golf courses, dog parks, and park infrastructure such as roads, sidewalks, lighting, signage and security, among other things.
Community input is an essential part of the master plan process, officials said. There will be multiple opportunities for the community to provide input through online surveys, virtual meetings, an online platform that may be accessed at all times, and in-person community meetings as COVID-19 restrictions allow.
To give input on the master plan, visit http://frankfortparks.mindmixer.com/
Residents are also encouraged to take a Master Plan Survey by visiting https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FrankfortParks
As additional information on the master plan becomes available, it will be posted on the Frankfort Parks and Recreation website, http://www.frankfortparksandrec.com, and on the parks’ social media page.
A hard copy of the survey is available through the Parks Department by contacting 502-875-8575 or info@frankfortparksandrec.com. Copies will also be available at City Hall when it is reopened to the public.
For questions concerning the master plan process or where to find input opportunities, contact Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Director Shawn Pickens at 502-875-8575.
