Capital City Activity Center/Meals on Wheels Greater Frankfort will continue the tradition of providing 100 Thanksgiving food boxes to any resident of Franklin County 18 years of age or older.

Now through Nov. 1, Capital City Activity Center/Meals on Wheels Greater Frankfort will be collecting items to help provide 100 residents of Franklin County with a Thanksgiving meal to serve six. Items needed to fill the boxes include stuffing (boxed), turkey gravy (jars), instant potatoes (boxed), canned cranberry sauce, green beans and corn. Gift cards to Walmart or Kroger are also appreciated.

112420.ThanksgivingDistribution_ly.jpg

Boxes of food were lined up for distribution as part of Thanksgiving dinners that were picked up at the Capital City Activity Center in this 2020 State Journal file photo.

