Capital City Activity Center/Meals on Wheels Greater Frankfort will continue the tradition of providing 100 Thanksgiving food boxes to any resident of Franklin County 18 years of age or older.
Now through Nov. 1, Capital City Activity Center/Meals on Wheels Greater Frankfort will be collecting items to help provide 100 residents of Franklin County with a Thanksgiving meal to serve six. Items needed to fill the boxes include stuffing (boxed), turkey gravy (jars), instant potatoes (boxed), canned cranberry sauce, green beans and corn. Gift cards to Walmart or Kroger are also appreciated.
“The true spirit of Thanksgiving is the center giving a food box that brings families together for a time of sharing love, laughter, and good food. Helping Hands Food Pantry is very blessed to have so many in our community who donate food and we treasure making this holiday tradition happen,” stated Marchele Jenkins, Executive Director of Capital City Activity Center/Meals on Wheels Greater Frankfort.
To donate, drop off items at 202 Medical Heights Drive Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. or mail a check to Capital City Activity Center, 202 Medical Heights Drive, Frankfort, KY 40601. In the memo line please indicate Thanksgiving Boxes. The center has a wish list on Amazon titled “Thanksgiving Food Box Wish List 2022 for Capital City Activity Center” for those that would like to shop online and have the items delivered by Amazon directly to the center.
To sign up for a food box, residents of Franklin County can call the Center after 8 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1. Box pickup will be Tuesday, Nov. 22 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No early reservations will be made, and no early boxes will be given out. Boxes will be provided to the first 100 callers.
“Capital City Activity Center/Meals on Wheels Greater Frankfort is proud to provide this service to the community to enable families to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with dignity,” Jenkins added.
“Since 2020 the center has distributed 400 holiday meal boxes to families in Franklin County for Thanksgiving and Christmas. We are enormously grateful to the Frankfort community for their long-standing commitment to the Helping Hands Food Pantry and the hundreds of seniors and families who depend on it for nourishment.”
The Helping Hands Food Pantry distributes an average of 20 food boxes weekly to residents of Franklin County 18 and older. The pantry hosts a free food event weekly typically, every Friday from 8-10 a.m., where Franklin County residents can come and pick up food provided by donations from Kroger, Big Lots, Walmart, Dollar General, Little Caesar's Pizza, Panera Bread, Papa John's Pizza, Poppy's Bakery and Starbucks.
“This is the third year of doing Thanksgiving boxes,” Helping Hands Food Pantry Director Bonnie Skufca stated.
“When the first box distribution came about, we were right in the midst of COVID — restaurants were not open or at best they were at limited capacity. People were not able to gather as the vaccine was not here yet. We felt this was a way of brightening people’s day. It went over so well, and we saw that the need was so great, that we decided to continue doing it.”
The next free food dates this month are Thursday, Sept. 22 and Friday, Sept. 30. Reservations are not required, but proof of residency in Franklin County is necessary.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.