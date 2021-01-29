The CEO and general secretary of Rotary International will speak at the Rotary Club of Frankfort's virtual meeting on Wednesday.
To launch the Rotary International theme for February, which is Peace and Conflict Resolution and World Understanding Month, "Conversation with John Hewko," conducted on the Global Connections Television program, will highlight Rotarians as people of action — the Rotary-United Nations partnership in the successful Polioplus Program, Rotary Peace Scholars and how 1.2 million Rotarians in over 35,000 clubs are achieving the motto of Service Above Self, even with the pandemic adversely affecting their lives.
The public is invited to join the program at noon Wednesday. To receive the Zoom link, contact rotaryfrankfortky@gmail.com. The program will also air on Frankfort Plant Board Channel 10 on Feb. 10 at 6 p.m.
