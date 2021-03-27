When Franklin County Property Valuation Administrator Kellie Lang passed the state-required test to run for her post in 2018, she knew where to go: Patsy Conway’s house.
“I immediately went straight to Patsy's house and I said ‘what do i do?’”
Conway, then the recently retired Franklin County PVA after 20 years of service, responded quickly
“She said, ‘My gosh, you're going to run,’” Lang said. “She really gave me that little fire. ... She just said: ‘This is what you're meant to do; i'm gonna help you and we're gonna get elected.”
Lang noted that Conway’s framing of her run as a “we” getting elected was not coincidence.
Conway passed away this week after a lengthy illness. Honorary pallbearers will be the staff of the PVA’s office.
Lang worked under Conway from 2003 to 2008.
An integral part of the office, Lang said that even after Conway — whom she called her “second mama” — had retired from her post in 2017, she often talked shop with her.
“Every time i'd go visit she started out with ... ‘how are you,’ or ask about the kids or something,” Lang recalled. “But then it’d be ‘OK, let's get to it: how's the office? What are you assessing? Do you need any help?'”
Lang said that she learned much about how to fill the PVA role thanks to Conway’s leadership. That included how to handle free assessment notices, the stresses of a leadership role and more.
Most important, Lang said, was Conway’s kindness.
“She was the most pleasant person I've ever met in my life,” Lang said.
It was of help to her both in a personal and professional capacity, Lang said, as the PVA's office often has to field difficult questions from citizens regarding assessed value changes and more.
Deputy Franklin County Clerk Jack Kennedy agreed. He said that during one of his first days at the county clerk’s office, Conway called him in to welcome him to local government.
The two had met before when Kennedy worked on a gubernatorial campaign where Conway was an important Franklin County contact. While working with Conway, Kennedy observed that he wasn’t the only one Conway gave a warm welcome.
“i think she treated everybody else the way that she treated me and and i think they all kind of felt that same way I do,” Kennedy said. “She made you feel like you were part of that big old family of hers.”
Kennedy noted that Conway was very family-oriented, both at home and at work. Not only was she frequently out and about with various members of her family, but Conway thought of those in the PVA office as her family.
“They all think of her as family and she thought of them as her family, too,” Kennedy said.
Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells also emphasized Conway's family-oriented mentality, adding that she was an important caretaker for her family even while shouldering great public responsibility.
He mentioned that he was a school administrator while Conway’s great-nephew and great-niece were in school.
“The love that she gave to those children was just so amazing,” Wells said. “I have so much respect for Patsy because she gave so much love to those children. I was so impressed with how she cared for them.
Like Lang and Kennedy, Wells ultimately pointed to Conway’s almost supernaturally warm demeanor as standing out the most to him.
“The main thing about Patsy was she was just the nicest person in the world,” Wells said. “She was good to everybody. She treated everybody with respect.”
Services for Conway will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Choateville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
Conway is survived by her great-nieces and great-nephews, Kayla Perry and John Perry, whom she raised, as well as Mark Connolly, Addison Roark, Lainie Roark, Brandon Ragland, Madison Ragland and Chloe Ragland; and great-great-niece and nephew Markie Connolly and Marley Connolly; stepchildren, Craig Conway and Angela Conway; sisters, Beverly Ragland and Betty Sue Ragland Robinson; and nieces and nephews, Lori Perry, Kelli Robinson, Brandon Ragland and Kevin Ragland. She was also blessed with several step-grandchildren and extended family.
