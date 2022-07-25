Weatherwise this week is shaping up to be the complete opposite of last week’s sunny, hot and muggy conditions.

The National Weather Service in Louisville is predicting a chance of rain each day through Friday as a frontal boundary stalls across the region. Localized flash flooding is possible in areas that see repeated heavy rainfall, as are gusty winds.

072522 Weather

