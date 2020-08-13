081320_Franklin Co. COVID-19 cases@2x.jpg

The Franklin County Health Department has had a busy week.

Over a four-day span, the department has reported 70 new coronavirus cases — 41 on Monday; 10 on Tuesday; nine Wednesday; and an additional 10 Thursday.

A total of 387 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the county since the pandemic began.

Currently, there are 120 active cases in the community and 25 active cases in local long-term care facilities.

Another Franklin Countian has died from the virus, officials said, bringing the total number lost to 10.

According to Brittany Parker, deputy director at the health department, 232 county residents have recovered from the virus.

Statewide, 785 new COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the total of number of Kentuckians diagnosed with the virus to 37,686 since the outbreak began.

Thursday also saw six new deaths, raising the total number of Kentuckians lost to the coronavirus to 796.

The testing positivity rate is 5.67%, up slightly from Tuesday.

Currently there are 658 state residents hospitalized with COVID-19; 140 in ICU; and 97 on ventilators.

Across the state, 730,362 tests have been administered.

