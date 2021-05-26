Franklin County Health Department staff administered 124 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations at a drive-thru clinic at Franklin County High School Tuesday.

The event was open to children 12 and older.

June COVID vaccine clinics

To date the health department has provided 12,348 vaccinations — including 4,792 Moderna first doses; 4,721 Moderna second doses; 2,521 Johnson & Johnson single-doses; and 314 Pfizer first doses.

Franklin County is still trailing state leader Woodford County for highest percent of population vaccinated, 58.47% to 59.83%.

The next COVID-19 vaccination clinic is planned for noon to 2 p.m. on June 3 at DaVinci’s Pizza, 805 Louisville Road. No appointment is needed and those who are vaccinated at the event will receive a free pizza.

The health department will also be providing vaccines at the Farmers Market at River View Park from 4-6 p.m. on June 11 at the Salvation Army’s Stand Down Event for Veterans.

Currently there are 21 active coronavirus cases in Franklin County — 16 in the general population and five in schools. Since the start of the COVID pandemic, 3,975 county residents have tested positive for the virus and 3,893 have recovered. Sixty-one Franklin Countians have died.

The health department will be closed Thursday for staff development and training and Monday due to the Memorial Day holiday.

