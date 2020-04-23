An additional case of COVID-19 was reported in Franklin County on Thursday.
Franklin County Health Department Deputy Director Brittany Parker said Franklin County’s 13th case of COVID-19 is a 73-year-old woman who is self-isolating at home.
There were four active cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County as of Thursday afternoon and nine people had recovered.
Statewide, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 161 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state total to 3,481.
The death toll rose to 191 as Beshear announced that six more Kentuckians had died due to COVID-19 related complications.
Drive-through testing is now open to all Kentuckians. The closest two testing locations are in Lexington at Bluegrass Community & Technical College at 500 Newtown Pike and in Louisville at Shawnee Park, 4501 W. Broadway. To make an appointment, visit https://www.thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing.
Phase one of the “Healthy at Work” initiative to reopen Kentucky will begin Monday.
“It has to be gradual and it can’t look like what we did before,” Beshear said, adding things cannot go back to normal overnight and as businesses and services are allowed to resume, precautions will have to be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Kentucky Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack discussed what non-emergent healthcare services, diagnostic radiology and lab services need to do in order to reopen Monday.
Health care clinics and offices, physical therapists, chiropractors, optometrists and dental offices are included in phase one as long as they follow the guidelines.
Telehealth is expected to be used in place of in-person visits if possible. Hospital visitation restrictions will also remain in place, Stack said.
All of the health care services in phase one are required to eliminate traditional waiting areas. Offices and clinics are encouraged to have patients wait in their cars until it is their turn to see a doctor.
All workers and patients must have their temperatures taken and be screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival. All facilities must increase cleaning and have proper handwashing stations and hand sanitizer available.
Stack said everyone must wear a surgical or procedural mask.
High-contact professions such as physical therapists, chiropractors and dentists must take extra measures to protect themselves and patients from COVID-19 in order to safely open, Stack added.
