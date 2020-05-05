Editor's Note: This article was updated with more information about Franklin County's and Kentucky's latest confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 5:24 p.m. on May 5.
The Franklin County Health Department confirmed its first case of COVID-19 in a minor on Tuesday.
FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker said the minor is self-isolating and it is the first case in Franklin County related to another confirmed case.
When asked for the age and gender of the minor, Parker said: "Privacy of our minors is our utmost concern, but what we can confirm is case 14 is a teenager."
Parker declined to comment as to whether or not the teenager caught the virus from a family member.
This new case brings the county’s confirmed COVID-19 cases to 14, with 12 of those victims having fully recovered.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health website lists 17 positive cases for Franklin County.
Parker said the FCHD has confirmed only 14 of those cases are of Franklin County residents The other three cases are believed to be residents of another county.
As of 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, there were 5,822 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.