Franklin County Health Department logo.jpg

Editor's Note: This article was updated with more information about Franklin County's and Kentucky's latest confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 5:24 p.m. on May 5. 

The Franklin County Health Department confirmed its first case of COVID-19 in a minor on Tuesday.

FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker said the minor is self-isolating and it is the first case in Franklin County related to another confirmed case.

When asked for the age and gender of the minor, Parker said: "Privacy of our minors is our utmost concern, but what we can confirm is case 14 is a teenager." 

Parker declined to comment as to whether or not the teenager caught the virus from a family member. 

This new case brings the county’s confirmed COVID-19 cases to 14, with 12 of those victims having fully recovered.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health website lists 17 positive cases for Franklin County.

Parker said the FCHD has confirmed only 14 of those cases are of Franklin County residents The other three cases are believed to be residents of another county.

As of 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, there were 5,822 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription