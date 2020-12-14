121420 Franklin County COVID age breakdown

December is quickly catching November for the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Franklin County.

Just two weeks into the final month of the year, the Franklin County Health Department has already confirmed 313 cases of the virus. There were 577 cases recorded in November.

FCHD reported 42 new cases of the coronavirus since Friday; there are 176 cases currently active in the community.

Sixteen county residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, with seven being treated in the intensive care unit. A total of 103 victims have been hospitalized and 24 have been in the ICU since the pandemic began.

Over those nine months, 1,788 Franklin Countians have tested positive for COVID-19 and 23 people have died.

Of those who have contracted the virus, 1,173 are 50 and younger and 613 are 51 and older.

The county continues to be in the red zone, the most severe, on the state's incidence rate map and is averaging 49.9 new daily cases per 100,000 population over the past seven days.

