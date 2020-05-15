COVID-19 Franklin County planning report

The Franklin County Health Department confirmed the 17th case of COVID-19 in the community on Friday.

The patient is a 30-year-old woman who is self-isolating, according to Brittany Parker deputy director at the health department. This is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county since Monday.

It also the fourth consecutive case confirmed in someone younger than 40 and the third straight female patient.

On May 11, the health department reported a 25-year-old female tested postitive. Three days earlier, a 30-year-old female was diagnosed with the virus. On May 5, a 14-year-old minor was confirmed to have COVID-19.

Since the coronavirus began, 13 Franklin County victims have recovered and four cases are active. There have been no deaths in Franklin County.

Statewide, 7,225 cases have been confirmed; 2,712 Kentuckians have recovered and 328 have died.

