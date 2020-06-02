Eighteen of Franklin County’s 67 confirmed COVID-19 cases are Frankfort Care and Rehabilitation residents, according to a news release from the facility.
“It was vital that we were able to quickly account for the spread of COVID-19 within our facility so we could take immediate action to isolate as necessary and reduce the risk to unaffected staff and residents,” said Executive Director Jeff Stidam. “In addition to the guidance already in place, we are prohibiting the co-mingling of staff and utilizing separate entrances for employees and supplies — one to the general population and one to the South Hall which is currently dedicated to COVID-19 recovery.”
At the orders of Gov. Andy Beshear, Frankfort Care tested for COVID-19 on May 21 and 22.
“As the number of symptomatic residents grew, Frankfort Care and Rehabilitation Medical Director, Dr. Davanand Doodnauth, MD, ordered a second round of testing of all staff and residents at Frankfort Care and Rehabilitation. Testing will continue weekly until all staff and residents have negative results,” the news release reads.
Family members of residents have been receiving daily updates through an automated phone call system. Personal phone calls are also being made to the designated health care representatives of individual residents.
"CDC guidance has prohibited visitors into our facility since early March," Stidam said. "As concerns about the pandemic weigh heavily on everyone’s mind, we know that communication is key. It’s important to us that families feel informed and reassured that we are doing everything possible to keep their loved ones safe and healthy, especially when they cannot be there themselves.”
According to the Franklin County Health Department, the county has seen a surge of 47 COVID-19 cases in the last week, with three more confirmed cases on Tuesday. There are 46 active cases and 21 people who have recovered from the virus, bringing the county’s total to 67 cases.
Weekly stats on Franklin County’s cases will now be released on Fridays, according to a statement from the department. Those stats will include age, sex, hospitalization rates, long-term care facility resident and health care worker data and more.
Although Kentucky is reopening, the FCHD encourages everyone to continue to wear cloth masks in public, practice social distancing and frequent hand-washing, disinfect surfaces often and stay home if you’re sick.
Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, diarrhea, vomiting, body aches, chills, extreme tiredness and/or sudden loss of taste and smell. Those symptoms typically appear five to seven days after exposure.
The Franklin County Health Department will host a free drive-thru testing event by appointment only on Thursday, June 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Public Health Center on East-West Connector. Registration opens on Wednesday at fchd.org
