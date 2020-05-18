There are now 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County.
The latest case — a 43-year-old male who is self-isolating — was confirmed Monday by Franklin County Health Department Director Judy Mattingly during a weekly press conference with Frankfort and Franklin County officials.
A 30-year-old woman became the 17th confirmed case on Friday and was self-isolating, FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker said.
There are now three active cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County and 15 victims who have recovered, Mattingly said.
“Really, a growth rate of one or two cases per week still means we’re doing a great job compared to the rest of the country and even the rest of the state,” Mattingly said. “And so everybody should keep up that good work. We worry about seeing an increase in cases with things starting to reopen.”
Mattingly said the health department is working to open a new drive-through testing site in Franklin County in early June.
“We wanted to wait till after Memorial Day because we feel like a lot of people will be getting together in those groups of 10 or less on Memorial Day,” Mattingly said. “We want to make sure that testing is widely available after that holiday.”
A date, time and location of the drive-through testing site was not available by press time on Monday.
Mattingly described the site as “in the works.”
As restaurants and other businesses start to reopen this week, Mattingly, Frankfort Mayor Bill May and Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells said that just because things are starting to open back up doesn’t mean the virus has disappeared.
“It’s still as dangerous as it always has been,” Wells said. “Let’s not forget what we’ve been practicing.”
Restaurants are permitted to open on Friday at 33% capacity and must adhere to a list of social distancing and sanitary guidelines. Interstate travel and social gatherings of 10 or fewer people will also be permitted.
With it being Memorial Day weekend, Mattingly said it is a good idea to keep gatherings outdoors if possible. Remaining 6 feet away from others at all times is also encouraged as well as frequent handwashing.
Sharing food, containers, plates and utensils is also not advised. Mattingly said each person or family unit should be encouraged to bring their own.
Those eating at restaurants are asked to wear a cloth mask when they’re not eating, wash their hands or use hand sanitizer, and keep an eye out for signage within the restaurant for information on how many people are allowed in the bathroom at a time, etc.
Many restaurants across the county are working on expanding their outdoor seating capacity, Wells and May said.
Mattingly said those who plan to eat out should call the restaurant in advance to see if it is taking reservations or how long the wait time is to avoid forming crowds inside and outside the restaurant.
Restaurant staff will be asked to frequently wash their hands and wear a mask among other things.
For more information on COVID-19 and reopening procedures, visit kycovid19.ky.gov
