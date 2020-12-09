An 83-year-old man became the 24th Franklin County resident with coronavirus to die, the health department announced Wednesday.
“The state will do an investigation to determine if this is deemed a COVID-19 death or not,” Franklin County Health Department Deputy Director Brittany Parker told The State Journal.
“At this time, the state has confirmed the deaths of 17 Franklin County residents as (caused by) COVID-19.”
With 36 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, the county has eclipsed the 1,700 case mark with 1,718 reported since the start of the pandemic in March.
There are 265 active COVID-19 cases in the county, including 194 in the community, 44 in local long-term care facilities and 27 in schools (K-12 and college students and staff).
Twenty-one Franklin Countians are hospitalized with the virus and five are in the intensive care unit.
FCHD will host its final free testing event of the year from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday at the Public Health Center on the East-West Connector. Registration at www.fchd.org is required and will start at 8 a.m. Friday.
So far this month there have been 240 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Franklin County.
Since the pandemic began in March, 1,492 of the 1,718, or 87%, of Franklin County patients who contracted the virus have recovered.
The county continues to be in the red zone on the state's incidence rate map and is averaging 59.7 new daily cases per 100,000 population.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.