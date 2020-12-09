121020 COVID testing

An 83-year-old man became the 24th Franklin County resident with coronavirus to die, the health department announced Wednesday.

“The state will do an investigation to determine if this is deemed a COVID-19 death or not,” Franklin County Health Department Deputy Director Brittany Parker told The State Journal.

“At this time, the state has confirmed the deaths of 17 Franklin County residents as (caused by) COVID-19.”

With 36 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, the county has eclipsed the 1,700 case mark with 1,718 reported since the start of the pandemic in March.

There are 265 active COVID-19 cases in the county, including 194 in the community, 44 in local long-term care facilities and 27 in schools (K-12 and college students and staff).

Twenty-one Franklin Countians are hospitalized with the virus and five are in the intensive care unit.

FCHD will host its final free testing event of the year from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday at the Public Health Center on the East-West Connector. Registration at www.fchd.org is required and will start at 8 a.m. Friday.

So far this month there have been 240 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Franklin County.

Since the pandemic began in March, 1,492 of the 1,718, or 87%, of Franklin County patients who contracted the virus have recovered.

The county continues to be in the red zone on the state's incidence rate map and is averaging 59.7 new daily cases per 100,000 population.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription