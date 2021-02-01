020121 COVID vaccine

Confirming 45 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, the Franklin County Health Department started February where it left off in January.

According to the latest numbers, there are 254 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

FCHD has reported 3,246 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began in March — with more than one-third of those cases recorded in January alone.

A total of 2,953 people have recovered from the virus while 39 have died while positive for COVID-19.

The average daily new case count over the past seven days for the county is 62.2 per 100,000 population. Counties in the red zone are those with incidence rates higher than 25.

The health department gave boost, or second, doses of the COVID vaccine to 240 health care workers and first responders on Monday.

To date FCHD has administered a total of 3,140 COVID-19 vaccines, including 2,504 initial doses and 636 second doses.

