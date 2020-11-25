112520 COVID map

With coronavirus surging throughout the state, Gov. Andy Beshear’s office announced 3,408 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of Kentuckians diagnosed with the virus to 166,139 since the pandemic began in March.

Top counties with the most confirmed cases Wednesday were Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Boone, Warren, Hardin and Madison. Each county reported 100 or more new cases.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 1,734 state residents hospitalized with COVID-19, including 409 in intensive care units and 216 on ventilators.

The governor’s office also reported 26 new coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total number of lives lost to the virus to 1,835.

The state’s testing positivity rate, a rolling seven-day average, is 8.88%.

