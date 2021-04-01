COVID vaccine effectiveness

The Franklin County Health Department eclipsed 10,000 total COVID vaccinations administered on Thursday after giving 375 shots at a clinic for those in Tier 1C.

“We vaccinated 137 prime (first) doses of Moderna, three boost (second) doses and 235 Johnson & Johnson (Janssen single-dose shots) today,” said Brittany Parker, deputy director at FCHD.

Since the health department began vaccinating in December, it has provided 10,148 vaccinations — 4,666 first doses, 4,008 second doses and 1,474 Johnson & Johnson doses.

Two vaccine events are planned next week. Appointments are open to Tier 1C and can be made at www.fchd.org/FCJJ

COVID-19 testing is available from 9-11 a.m. on Wednesdays at the clinic building on Glenns Creek Road. Registration is open at www.fchd.org/covid19testing 

“Appointments are required and if you need assistance scheduling for either testing or vaccine appointments, please call 502-564-7647,” Parker added.

Eleven new coronavirus cases were reported Thursday. Thirty-six cases are currently active — 30 in the general population and six in schools (K-12 students and staff).

Since the pandemic started more than a year ago, 3,732 Franklin Countians have tested positive for the virus and 56 have died.

