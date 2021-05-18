Fifty-three Frankfort Independent Schools students were vaccinated Tuesday at the first Franklin County Health Department Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children as young as 12.

On Sunday, 17 Franklin Countians received the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine at First Corinthian Church.

FCHD has two planned vaccination clinics set for Wednesday — from 9-11 a.m. at South Frankfort Presbyterian Church and 4-6 p.m. at Paul Sawyier Public Library.

The health department has administered a total 11,904 vaccines — including 4,791 Moderna first doses; 4,699 Moderna second doses; 2,414 Johnson & Johnson single-doses; and 53 Pfizer first doses.

Franklin County is currently second in the state for highest percentage of population vaccinated with 56.31% behind Woodford's 57.39%.

"(There are) lots of vaccine opportunities in the coming weeks to get us to No. 1," said Brittany Parker, deputy director at the health department.

A total of 3,954 Franklin Countians have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began more than a year ago. There are 33 active cases.

