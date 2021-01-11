The Franklin County Health Department reported 79 new coronavirus cases since Friday.
According to the latest numbers, 205 COVID-19 cases are active. So far this month, FCHD has reported 270 cases of the virus.
Since the pandemic began in March, 2,344 Franklin Countians have tested positive for the virus, 2,106 have recovered and 33 have died while positive for COVID-19.
Franklin County remained firmly in the red zone with an incidence rate of 54.4 Monday. The incidence rate is the average daily new cases per 100,000 population based on the previous seven days. Counties in the red zone have an incidence rate greater than 25. All but one of the state's 120 counties are in the red zone.
The health department is currently vaccinating Tier 1A, which includes health care workers and first responders. Approximately 890 people received their initial vaccinations last week and FCHD expects to vaccinate an additional 610 people this week.
Tier 1B will be for those 70 and older, K-12 personnel and first responders.
A link at fchd.org is available for people 70 and older to submit information that creates a contact list for the health department when it is ready to advance to Tier 1B.
