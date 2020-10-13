Eight more local residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Franklin County Health Department.
Three cases were recorded over the weekend and four additional cases on Monday.
Since the pandemic began seven months ago, a total of 754 Franklin Countians have tested positive for the virus.
A 78-year-old Franklin County man died Monday, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths to 15.
The health department has two upcoming COVID-19 testing dates planned: 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Oct. 20, and Tuesday, Oct. 27, at the Public Health Center on the East-West Connector. FCHD selected those dates for testing for those who may have traveled during the schools districts’ fall break last week.
Registration is required and starts the Friday before the testing dates. To register online, visit fchd.org and click on the blue button for COVID-19 testing.
FCHD is also administering flu shots on Fridays at its clinic building, 100 Glenns Creek Road. Registration is required and can be done by clicking the green button on the health department website or by calling 502-564-7647.
Gov. Andy Beshear delivered grim news during his Tuesday briefing — the deaths of 14 Kentuckians.
“That’s a lot of individuals; each one is more than an age and a county,” he said.
A total of 1,269 state residents have died from reasons attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic started.
The governor also pointed out an upward trend in hospitalizations, ICU patients and those on ventilators. As of Tuesday, 704 Kentuckians were hospitalized for COVID-19; 170 were in the ICU; and 90 were on ventilators.
Two weeks ago, 589 were hospitalized; 129 were ICU patients; and 81 required ventilators.
“There is some concern in the rise of those numbers,” Beshear added.
Statewide, 776 new coronavirus cases were confirmed, bringing the total number of Kentuckians diagnosed with the virus to 81,691. Of the newly confirmed cases, 111 are in children 18 and younger.
The state's testing positivity rate is 4.59%.
