The coronavirus continues to rage in Franklin County. On Tuesday the local health department confirmed 88 new cases, bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 226.
Of those cases, 179 are in the general population, 43 are in schools (K-12 and college students and staff) and four are in long-term care facilities.
Currently, 19 local residents are hospitalized with the virus, including one being treated in the intensive care unit.
A total of 2,916 Franklin Countians have ever contracted the virus, 2,655 have recovered and 35 have died while positive for COVID-19.
Since Jan. 1, there have been 805 new coronavirus cases reported in the county.
The average daily new case count over the past seven days for the county is 65.8 per 100,000 population — the highest it has ever been. Counties in the red zone are those with incidence rates higher than 25.
On Tuesday the Franklin County Health Department vaccinated 190 public health first responders and has administered a total of more than 2,000 vaccinations.
