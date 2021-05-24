Gov. Andy Beshear announced this month that final capacity restrictions related to COVID-19 and the state's facemask mandate will end June 11.
Local governments are taking notice.
Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson and Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells discussed meeting logistics during Monday’s COVID update by local officials.
Wilkerson said the city commission is looking at holding its meetings in person again, possibly beginning with a work session scheduled for June 14.
“I don’t know if we’ll open it up for everyone yet, but at least make it available for citizens’ comments, for people to come and speak directly to the board,” he said. “I don’t know yet if we’ll open it all the way up to the public, but at least we’re all going to be in the same room again.”
Wells said the Franklin County Fiscal Court will meet in person Thursday.
“We’re still going to have the public Zoom in for when they make presentations, but fiscal court will be in person,” he said. “A lot of our department heads can either come in in-person or will be presenting on Zoom. Semi-normal, but we’re all back in the same room together.”
Wilkerson and Wells both said meetings would continue to be available for viewing online.
Wells also talked about changes coming this weekend.
“This weekend is Memorial Day weekend, which is the normal kickoff to summer,” Wells said. “I’m pleased to announce that the splash pad, which is a huge attraction for our Lakeview Park, will be open, and we encourage all the mommas and their children to come out and enjoy the splash pad.
“It’s going to be great weather from what I understand this weekend. Normalcy is going to be so exciting for all of us.”
No mention of the Juniper Hill Aquatic Center was made during the update. Tom Russell, director of Frankfort/Franklin County Emergency Management, said information about the pool should be released later this week.
Russell also said people shouldn’t drop their guard against COVID-19 on June 11.
“Just because we’re changing some of our mandates doesn’t mean that COVID-19 is gone,” he said. “It can still rear its ugly head at any time. I think the population as a whole needs to remember that and try to get vaccinated or get the vaccination whenever they have the opportunity.
“Just because June 11 is here doesn’t mean that this virus is gone. It is not.”
Debbie Bell, health education director with the Franklin County Health Department, reported that the county has had five new cases of COVID since the department’s last report on Friday.
There are 24 active cases of the virus in the county, two fewer than were reported Friday.
“While the number is lower and we’re seeing those trends go in the direction that we want them, we still have cases,” Bell said.
The health department administered 132 Pfizer COVID vaccines Monday at Western Hills High School and Bondurant Middle School to students 12 years and older who registered for the vaccine. FCHD will be at Franklin County High today for FCHS and Elkhorn Middle students along with students who are homeschooled or attend a private school.
Bell said FCHD has two walk-up vaccine clinics scheduled in June. The first is June 3 at DaVinci’s Pizza, 805 Louisville Road, from noon-2 p.m. Anyone who is vaccinated at that clinic will receive a 10-inch cheese pizza.
The health department is partnering with the Salvation Army and Emergency Management for another vaccine event on June 11 at the Farmers Market at River View Park.
The clinic is part of the Salvation Army’s Stand Down for Veterans event, which will be from 2-6 p.m. Vaccines will be administered from 4-6 p.m.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be given at both clinics.
According to the Team Kentucky website, Woodford County still leads the state with the highest percentage of its population having received at least one COVID vaccine.
Woodford County has had 59.62% of its population receive at least one vaccine, and Franklin County is second in the state at 58.18%.
