In the months leading up to the June 23 primary election, The State Journal will be asking a weekly question to each Frankfort City Commission and mayoral candidate.
City commissioner candidates have 200 words to respond and mayoral candidates have 300 words to respond.
This week’s question: Has the coronavirus pandemic revealed any gaps, needs or problems in Frankfort that you would address as an elected official?
The following city commission candidates responded:
Leesa Unger
The needs of our community that will arise as we move through this pandemic will be ever-changing and the unknown is scary. I am proud of our governor’s leadership and I believe that our local elected officials, city staff and county staff are also doing what they can to keep Frankfort citizens informed. For example, the live press conferences and the creation of the COVID-19 updates on the emergency management website (www.frankfortema.org) are very helpful resources.
As one of your next city commissioners, I would keep up with the current news and needs in the community and act fast while remaining patient and compassionate. I would try to mobilize volunteers to help the at-risk community members by connecting them with groups that are already serving the community. I would also encourage the members of our community that are able, to donate to local groups or nonprofits since they are seeing a rise in needs.
During the next two weeks, I urge the citizens of Frankfort to stay safe and well by practicing social distancing and just simply staying at home. To echo our governor, “We will get through this together.” #healthyathome #TeamKentucky
Katrisha Waldridge
At this time, I want to applaud Gov. Beshear on stellar statewide leadership. With his timely, compassionate, dedicated leadership, hard decisions and empowering his staff to lead, he has equipped every city and county with the direction they need to keep all residents safe and healthy.
To our emergency management team, led by Tommy Russell, thank you, as you have taken this unfortunate virus by the horns and have implemented all we can to keep Frankfort and Franklin County safe. Thank you for the long hours, no sleep, always being available and on the front line to protect our residents. Frankfort and Franklin County are grateful and appreciate you greatly.
To our health department, executive staff leadership, fiscal court, city commission and all our residents who have volunteered, have donated supplies, faithful prayers and good vibes, we thank you. We may be a small city and county, but we are mighty, and we are family.
To our local business owners, thank you for continuing to stand strong through this and embracing a new way of doing things so easily all the while keeping residents’ safety first. Thank you and keep standing strong. Your community is here to support you and keep you. We love, support and need you. Thank you for continuing to let the heart of Frankfort beat strong.
Lastly, however not least: Thank you, Virginia, for your compassion, love and dedication to our hard of hearing/deaf community. You have been a rock star and we see you and your heart daily. Oh, and your “Grease” rendition was hands down a positive display of community and a display of your passion for the communities across the state. THANK YOU!
To the question asked, yes, there will always be gaps to improve on and things could be done differently when you experience something you have never experienced before. As a city, county and state, I believe we are doing our best and think our focus should be on taking care of Self and EACH OTHER! #TeamKentucky #TogetherKY #Patriot #HealthyatHOME KWaldridge@frankfort.ky.gov 502-219-7449
Harry Carver
I trust that as issues arise in our ability to deal with the coronavirus locally, our emergency management team and health department officials will bring them to elected leadership. As time goes on and measures taken on the national and state level settle in, I’m sure that there will be gaps identified that must be addressed on the local level. And I’m confident that as a community we will come together in a united effort to fill those gaps.
Tim Childers
I would say our community has done really, really well in this crisis. I think our city has done a really good job. If we would have done this City Fruit thing a long time ago and the thing with the chickens, we would’ve been more prepared.
I’ve screamed at the top of my lungs about this City Fruit thing. One thing it really shows, if we would’ve set this up two years ago, we could’ve bypassed Seattle with minimal money. We could’ve already been on top of this. I think our government has done a great, great job; we only have like 400 cases, but we could’ve been more prepared.
I’ve heard stories coming out of New York that are really bad. We’re like living in a bubble because we’re not seeing the true effect it's had.
Anna Marie Rosen
COVID-19 is affecting all levels of our society. It demonstrates the importance of being able to tackle complex problems and effectively communicating with residents.
Gov. Beshear is doing an excellent job of defining and presenting plans for Kentucky. The city needs to promote action and build confidence by frequently updating the city website and submitting newspaper articles. Sharing how the city is implementing protective actions of social distancing and hygiene is important. Explaining how residents can still obtain permits and participate in commission and department meetings should be stated on the website.
The Emergency Response Plan needs to be updated with input from first responders and Frankfort Regional Medical Center. Then each step of the plan should be implemented, coordinating efforts with the city, county and the hospital to prepare for higher levels of illness.
Advising our most vulnerable citizens about resources is essential, especially food availability for those who have depleted their finances. I have researched donated meal/grocery options and have developed an up-to-date Food Resource Guide, now posted on Facebook AnnaMarieRosen2020. I encourage you to share this information with those in need. Please consider making a donation of food or money to these organizations to help support their work.
Diane Strong
The city of Frankfort employs the finest people. That fact is quite clear during this difficult time. From where I sit, Frankfort has transitioned smoothly with excellent leadership.
The most difficult thing for me to watch is our small businesses fighting to stay alive through all of this. I know many of them, even before COVID-19, were struggling.
While I am proud of the city and its response, I do have one idea. Right now, we have a lot of city staff being forced to work from home. Some are probably unable to perform their normal duty and may have time to reinvent their job temporarily. What if they could take and make calls to assist our small businesses with applying for SBA loans or advise them on how to apply for PPP loans to help keep them afloat through these times? Maybe they could walk them through grant applications or offer tech support for unemployment applications.
If we keep our businesses, we keep our tax base. The city workers coming together to help is good for moral. And best of all, it increases the chances of ALL of us having our favorite shops and restaurants to spend money at when this is all over.
Kyle Thompson
I have not seen a lot of gaps or problems with the COVID-19 response from local officials. However, I wish our elected officials had begun giving daily and weekly updates through social media as the crisis started. They have done a good job recently of keeping the population informed. Even if it was personal videos from local officials assuring us what our city and county were doing to assist the citizens, I had hoped to hear from them sooner.
The crisis has shown an absolute need for coordination between local officials and the health departments with planning and implementation of testing and providing resources for each of our fellow citizens. This pandemic shows the importance of these coordinated efforts for many other issues, such as resources for drug abuse and breaking the cycle of addiction that leads to major health concerns for our community. I hope this relationship grows stronger due to the stress of these last few weeks and the months to come.
Candidates Shannon Griffith, Kelly May, Will Prible, Brent Sweger and Eric Whisman did not respond to this week's question.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.