In the weeks leading up to the June 23 primary election, The State Journal will ask a weekly question to each Frankfort City Commission and mayoral candidate.
City commissioner candidates have 200 words to respond and mayoral candidates have 300 words to respond.
This week’s question: How would you address the economic crisis Frankfort is facing due to COVID-19?
The following city commission candidates responded:
Diane Strong
The economic crisis created by COVID-19 is devastating, especially to our small businesses. I commend KCDC and DFI for their efforts to reach out to our small businesses and helping them prepare to apply for PPP forgivable loans and federal grant money. It is because of their swift actions that many of our businesses here in Frankfort received funding before the funds ran out.
Though this pandemic seems overwhelming to all of us, it is not the first nor will it be the last natural disaster our world, or Frankfort, has or will see. We’ve overcome them throughout history and we WILL overcome this one. One thing is for sure: We will be a stronger community that is far more prepared for future disasters.
As a city, we need to continually provide guidance and support for our small businesses since they are the fuel of our community and our economy. As citizens, we need to continue to support them in creative ways. As restrictions lift, I am hopeful that most will survive and will thrive when some normalcy has returned.
Lessons learned from this pandemic are priceless. Essential employees clearly should be paid a higher wage. Our resilience, adaptability and comradery have been astounding. We will get through this, and we shall return to normal as quickly as is safely possible.
Brent Sweger
First of all, our governor is doing a very good job navigating the tricky waters of protecting the public’s health and our long-term economic viability. Locally, we should support the social distancing measures so that we can get through this emergency and move our people back to work.
Economically, it is going to be tough for city government due to the sharp loss of revenue during this time. Our city was already in a position where there weren’t enough funds to fully take care of our parks, roads, sewers, etc. There will be some tough choices ahead as to how to cut spending this year and create a reduced budget next year.
As a commissioner, I would look for input from the public on what they feel is the best way to scale things back prior to making those decisions.
Finally, I would coordinate closely with our emergency management staff and emergency providers. We also need to do our best to provide the PPE that is needed for our police, ambulance and fire staff so that they can safely take care of us. We cannot afford to lose their valuable services, especially during these trying times.
Kyle Thompson
To be concerned about this terrible pandemic and to also be worried about the resulting economic impact are both reasonable reactions to COVID-19. The impact on small businesses and the financial markets will take years to recover from for our community, long after there are therapeutic remedies, and eventually a vaccine to the virus.
I would like to see a coordinated effort between the city of Frankfort, the local chamber of commerce and FDI-insured lenders that could make their services available for all small businesses in our city to qualify for SBA loans, federal, state and local grants, and disaster relief funding. One of the hardest things to do for a designated small business is to cultivate these very important relationships that are necessary to have access to emergency funds from governments after a crisis such as this.
I would also hope that the local health department would be able to start antibody testing to determine when it is safe for businesses, large and small, to begin dealing with the general public. The balancing test to minimize exposure while also sustaining minimal financial impact on our local economy is a difficult but necessary one that must be navigated in the near future.
Harry Carver
I encourage people in a position to give to donate to the Frankfort-Franklin County COVID-19 Response Fund. The fund will provide critical support to vulnerable populations in Franklin County who are adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The more community needs that can be met through private giving, the better position the city will be in to help businesses that have been hard hit by this crisis.
In addition to the federal and state relief, local government support for existing small businesses that are struggling will be critical to our community’s recovery.
Manufacturing, which is a large component of our local economy, is well positioned to bounce back, which will have a swift, multiplying impact on the local economy.
As we climb out of this pandemic, entrepreneurs will see where the ”holes” are and create businesses to fill those voids. Their efforts will need to be supported to build a healthy local economy that will be better positioned to survive future crises.
In the long run, we need to ensure that our technology infrastructure not only supports those jobs that we currently have that are dependent on reliable internet access, but are also robust enough to be attractive to the tech industry.
Tim Childers
First of all, I’m sure we’ll get some federal money coming in and then the state money. Then we would have to go from there. People talk about how it will be hard to jump start the economy back up, but I think us Kentucky people, especially us Frankfort people, will do just fine.
I think they’re opening things up way too early and I think we’re gonna see another round happen. And the next round is when martial law will be enforced because we’re jumping in too early. People don’t understand this is a deadly disease.
We need to get our Kentucky State University nursing students ready. Even though everything is opening back up, follow social distancing. Even though they say 6 feet, I really do believe give it 13 feet. Practice it because we will see another round and it’ll be worse. Everybody stay safe.
Anna Marie Rosen
Since COVID-19 is a global pandemic, it has resulted in a global economic crisis. Beyond encouraging public patronage of curbside retail and restaurant efforts, there is little that a city like Frankfort can do to solve the economic problem.
We have two conflicting goals. If we focus on keeping our citizens safe from the coronavirus, a certain amount of social distancing is necessary. But this stifles the local economy. And if we open up business as usual, it endangers our citizens. What is the best way to strike a balance, and who makes that decision?
As the White House has stated, restarting the economy is up to the state government. I believe Gov. Beshear is doing an exceptional job, and we should follow his leadership.
The Frankfort City Commission ought to review all current and proposed spending and prioritize expenditures that help our local economy, while postponing spending that exits the local economy.
Frankfort city leaders should work with the Chamber of Commerce to create an advisory committee of retail, commercial and industrial business people to suggest how to safely reopen. Like direction from the state this will include efforts such as the wearing of masks for employees and customers, social distancing, sanitizing procedures, working from home, etc.
Candidates Shannon Griffith, Kelly May, Will Prible, Leesa Unger, Katrisha Waldridge and Eric Whisman did not respond to this week’s question.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.