In the weeks leading up to the June 23 primary election, The State Journal will ask a weekly question to each Frankfort City Commission and mayoral candidate.
City commissioner candidates have 200 words to respond and mayoral candidates have 300 words to respond.
This week’s question: How would you address the economic crisis Frankfort is facing due to COVID-19?
The following mayoral candidates responded:
Stewart Perkins
We could build indoor greenhouses and start planting food and let it grow. Then let us old-timers teach the young-timers how to can.
It’s going to get to the point where we can’t go to Kroger. But we need to teach our young children to indoor garden and take that money and invest it into the economy to pay what needs to be paid for.
The way this coronavirus is, nobody is going back to work. It’s really hurting everybody’s life. It’s hard to make ends meet when you don’t have any work.
I will be glad when it's all over and God sends his blessings upon us. I hope everybody stays strong.
Layne Wilkerson
First, in this emergency, we must support those who are most vulnerable. As mayor, I would promote giving back to local nonprofits to help with this, and any future, crisis. I have been involved in establishing the Frankfort-Franklin County COVID-19 Response Fund to assist in getting help to those in need.
I would also encourage Frankfort residents to do all they can to support our local restaurants and other small businesses. We are at risk of losing some beloved businesses if this situation goes on too long.
Working with other business development agencies, I would promote any government assistance programs and whatever technical assistance is needed to ensure our small businesses should get their fair share of the massive stimulus bills coming out of Washington.
Next, we must prevent the further spread of the virus so that we, and our economy, can get back to normal as soon as possible. As mayor, I would encourage all residents to follow the governor’s guidelines on social distancing. Gov. Andy Beshear has done a fantastic job in establishing goals and a timeline, and I will collaborate with and follow his lead.
Finally, we need to begin looking past the current crisis and prepare for a post-pandemic Frankfort. Immediately, our city has already seen a drop in tax revenue due to the decrease in occupational taxes. This will negatively impact our budget, and having a mayor with expertise in financial planning will be crucial to see us through.
Long-term, we must take steps to prepare our economy so future shocks will not affect so much. My plan to diversify our economy to be less dependent on state government — and recruit more full-time residents — is looking even better. With strong leadership, Frankfort will pull through this crisis stronger and more prosperous than before.
Rodney Williams
The Frankfort community faces significant economic challenges today and possibly over the next several years as we continue to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 virus. There’s no doubt that shutting down the U.S. economy, the world’s largest by GDP measures, for several weeks or months will have a long-term negative economic impact throughout Frankfort.
I personally work in the banking industry, and every day I witness the devastating effects this pandemic continues to have on a family’s ability to provide for itself. The virus is very serious and dangerous, and the public health concerns and efforts taken to slow its spread have overridden the economic concerns to this point.
But those economic concerns are also very real. A society without the ability to produce goods, provide services, and earn an income to support their families will not be able to sustain itself.
But our nation’s prosperity and economic history is filled with incredible examples of our humanity and ingenuity converging during difficult times such as the one we are currently facing. General Motors, IBM, Hewlett Packard and General Electric are perfect examples of how entrepreneurship greatly improved society and changed the way we live and work. And all of these companies were founded during an economic recession.
Frankfort also can overcome these current challenges by taking steps to encourage entrepreneurship and intentionally focusing the community on becoming less reliant on government and more reliant on ourselves and the talents and ambitions we all possess.
Specifically, our city government can create a much more inviting and responsive planning and zoning process to help facilitate opportunities. Our infrastructure investments and delivery of public safety services can be more focused on attracting significant capital investment which will lead to job growth, income growth and population growth.
These needed changes will require a true leader with strong management and financial experience to deal with the economic crisis facing the Frankfort community. I will be the leader Frankfort needs to initiate conversations, develop relationships and work tirelessly to help create opportunities within our community. It's time for us to reach for our potential.
Tommy Haynes
My heartfelt condolences and prayers go out to those who have lost someone to the COVID-19 virus. These times are like none that we have ever been through. But, as Gov. Beshear has stated every day, “We will get through this together.”
The question posed addresses the “second foot” of this issue surrounding the impact of COVID-19. The first foot is obviously the threat of the virus to our public health.
My approach would start with asking the city manager to guide me in reviewing the revenue sources that support city government and how each of those sources may be impacted by COVID-19. For example, knowing that occupational taxes play a huge role in supporting Frankfort, I would communicate with the major employers in the city to understand and monitor their plans in this environment. This analysis of our revenues is critical to understanding the potential shortcomings Frankfort could face in the delivery of services expected by our citizens.
I would also ask the city manager to review the budget to see where cuts could be made that would have the least impact on Frankfort. With the real potential of federal support available to Frankfort, I would reach out to our congressional delegation for assistance to maximize Frankfort’s share of stimulus monies and/or any other applicable federal funds to help the city during these times.
Gov. Beshear has done a superb job in leading and assuring Kentuckians during this time of uneasiness and uncertainty. It goes without saying that I would be in direct contact with him and his administration for any guidance and assistance the state can provide.
Jason Keller
The most critical piece to how our economy and community as a whole recover from this event begins now. In my first Facebook town hall I hosted on my campaign page, Jason Keller for Mayor of Frankfort, I elaborated on this topic.
Recovery begins immediately after an event happens or begins. Therefore, I have been sharing resources for the community for two months now.
After the restrictions were placed on individuals as well as business, I began encouraging individuals to utilize this situation by educating themselves on skills needed in the workforce. We do not know how this event will affect individual businesses, nor do we know how many people will be able to return to their previous jobs.
For those who desire something new, believe they will not have the same job after, or were out of work before COVID-19 became a part of our lives, I believe strengthening their skills is the most direct intervention.
For our business owners, they can mitigate the long-term ramifications of this economic tragedy by strengthening their business skills, learning about technology solutions to aid their business or completely transforming their business model.
There are a host of federal funding opportunities that we can begin accessing today. I have and will continue to encourage leaders across Kentucky, to include Gov. Beshear, to immediately develop volunteer programs that can aid in tapping into those resources. For instance, we have skilled grant writers across our community. We can and should identify, prioritize and apply for relevant funding opportunities to help individual citizens, nonprofits serving our community and our businesses.
Lastly, we should connect individuals to strong mentors through established or ad-hoc online services. This will aid in their growth while strengthening their mental health.
We must begin acting now, so call your representatives today.
