Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced 134 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, bringing the statewide total to 1,452.
Beshear, at his daily briefing, also said there had been six additional deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 79.
The number of people in the state who have been hospitalized with the disease is 426, and 395 people, or 27% of confirmed cases, have recovered.
Josh Benton, deputy secretary of the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, gave an update on unemployment.
He said so far $107.8 million has been paid to 208,824 Kentuckians with an 87% on-time payment rate.
The $600 additional unemployment insurance benefit began being mailed out Thursday night.
Beshear announced Natural Bridge State Resort and Cumberland Falls State Resort have been closed because of crowds at the parks.
La Tasha Buckner, the governor's chief of staff, said a new executive order expands the categories eligible for workers compensation.
The new categories include employees in child care, grocery, postal service, domestic violence shelters, child advocacy, rape crisis centers, military and active National Guard.
Beshear again urged churches to not hold services this week, which is Passover for the Jewish faith and the Holy Week for Christians.
For more information about COVID-19, go to kycovid19.ky.gov.
