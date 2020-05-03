Gov. Andy Beshear on Sunday announced 253 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 .
There were 173 cases from Saturday and 80 from Sunday.
Beshear said one of the cases from Saturday was in Franklin County. Brittany Parker, deputy director of the Franklin County Health Department, said the department had not received confirmation of any new cases.
The statewide total of cases is now 5,130. Beshear announced five new deaths Saturday, and there were no deaths reported Sunday. He said Sunday's numbers were based on few reports because of the way labs report results on Sundays.
The number of Kentuckians who have died from COVID-19 is 253. There have been 1,892 people who have recovered from the virus.
There have been at least 58,408 COVID-19 tests administered in Kentucky. A total of 1,519 people have been hospitalized with the virus, and 329 people are currently hospitalized.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.