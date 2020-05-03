Gov. Andy Beshear on Sunday announced 253 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 .

There were 173 cases from Saturday and 80 from Sunday. 

Beshear said one of the cases from Saturday was in Franklin County. Brittany Parker, deputy director of the Franklin County Health Department, said the department had not received confirmation of any new cases.

The statewide total of cases is now 5,130. Beshear announced five new deaths Saturday, and there were no deaths reported Sunday. He said Sunday's numbers were based on few reports because of the way labs report results on Sundays.

The number of Kentuckians who have died from COVID-19 is 253. There have been 1,892 people who have recovered from the virus.

There have been at least 58,408 COVID-19 tests administered in Kentucky. A total of 1,519 people have been hospitalized with the virus, and 329 people are currently hospitalized.

