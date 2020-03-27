Governor's Mansion
The Governor's Mansion was lit up green Saturday evening to honor the latest Kentucky death from coronavirus. Gov. Andy Beshear said the victim was a 67-year-old Anderson County man. The mansion will be lit in green every night a Kentuckian dies from COVID-19. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

Gov. Andy Beshear announced two COVID-19 related deaths in one day for the first time during his daily press conference on Friday.

A 75-year-old woman in Fayette County and a 77-year-old man in Hopkins County became the sixth and seventh deaths in Kentucky due to the highly contagious respiratory virus.

To honor the recent lives lost, Beshear said he’s going to light up the dome of the Capitol building in green as well as the governor’s mansion.

“The stakes are very serious and personal,” Beshear said.

There were 302 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state as of Friday afternoon.

Beshear said while 54 new cases Friday was the highest jump in one day since the outbreak began, this number is only slightly higher than Thursday’s total of 50 new cases, which he called a good sign.

However, he added, cases are going to continue to rise and “we haven’t quite seen the surge that’s coming.”

As of Friday, there were three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County. Next week, Frankfort will become the pilot site for drive-through testing for a limited number of people.

Beshear also asked Kentuckians not to travel. He made a specific plea to Kentuckians living along the Kentucky-Tennessee border.

“Please do not go to Tennessee,” Beshear said, urging Kentuckians not to go to Tennessee unless it's for work, to take care of a loved one or to go to the grocery store if there’s one across the state line that is close by.

As of Friday afternoon, Tennessee had 1,203 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Beshear said he hasn't spoken to Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, but he would urge him to do everything Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana are doing to prevent the spread of the disease.

For more information on COVID-19 in Kentucky, visit kycovid19.ky.gov or call 1-800-722-5725. For local information, visit frankfortema.org 

