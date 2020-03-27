Gov. Andy Beshear announced two COVID-19 related deaths in one day for the first time during his daily press conference on Friday.
A 75-year-old woman in Fayette County and a 77-year-old man in Hopkins County became the sixth and seventh deaths in Kentucky due to the highly contagious respiratory virus.
To honor the recent lives lost, Beshear said he’s going to light up the dome of the Capitol building in green as well as the governor’s mansion.
“The stakes are very serious and personal,” Beshear said.
There were 302 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state as of Friday afternoon.
Beshear said while 54 new cases Friday was the highest jump in one day since the outbreak began, this number is only slightly higher than Thursday’s total of 50 new cases, which he called a good sign.
However, he added, cases are going to continue to rise and “we haven’t quite seen the surge that’s coming.”
As of Friday, there were three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County. Next week, Frankfort will become the pilot site for drive-through testing for a limited number of people.
Beshear also asked Kentuckians not to travel. He made a specific plea to Kentuckians living along the Kentucky-Tennessee border.
“Please do not go to Tennessee,” Beshear said, urging Kentuckians not to go to Tennessee unless it's for work, to take care of a loved one or to go to the grocery store if there’s one across the state line that is close by.
As of Friday afternoon, Tennessee had 1,203 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Beshear said he hasn't spoken to Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, but he would urge him to do everything Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana are doing to prevent the spread of the disease.
For more information on COVID-19 in Kentucky, visit kycovid19.ky.gov or call 1-800-722-5725. For local information, visit frankfortema.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Don’t go to Tennessee because Governor Lee is acting like Lil’ Trump, and is doing an “amazing job” (Trump’s words, not mine) helping Covid-19 spread throughout his state by dragging his feet, and not calling for closure of many businesses.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.