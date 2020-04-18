Although Saturday was the second highest number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in a day since the outbreak began, Gov. Andy Beshear said he believes the state is in its plateau on the curve.
“Even though I think we’ve plateaued, we still need to start seeing a decrease in the number of cases,” Beshear said when talking about the first phase of reopening the state.
Phase One calls for a downward trajectory in cases within a 14-day period, for hospitals to be able to treat all patients without crisis care, and for robust testing programs for at-risk health care workers.
During the governor’s daily briefing Saturday, he reported 206 new cases. The high number is due to more testing being available, he said.
Beshear announced seven more deaths Saturday, bringing the state’s toll to 144.
The total number of cases in the state is 2,707, of whom 1,174 have recovered, or 43%. A total of 32,225 tests have been administered.
The governor also went over the seven benchmarks for reopening the state: number and rate of new cases; increased testing capacity and contact tracing; personal protective equipment availability; ability to protect at-risk populations; follow social distancing and comply with CDC guidelines on large gatherings; and preparedness to deal with a possible future spike.
Social distancing, wearing a mask in public and teleworking when possible are urged once the state reopens.
When businesses start to reopen, the governor said it’s important that employers begin to think about what they need to protect their employees.
“If you are an employer, you need to start thinking about the materials needed to conduct temperature checks; have you thought about social distance in your workplace; and what type of PPE do you need in your facility,” Beshear said.
When asked what he thought would open first, Beshear said restrictions in the health care sector would be the first to ease.
Beshear urged Kentuckians to continue to practice social distancing and good hygiene.
“If people can’t practice good hygiene, it will keep us from doing what we want and need to do,” he said. “Our curve is starting to flatten. Our actions we take today show up two weeks from today. Our decisions matter.”
