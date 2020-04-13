Gov. Andy Beshear said 97 people were tested Monday for COVID-19 at the Lakeview Park drive-through facility.
"It went well," Beshear said at his daily press conference. "We learned we could test more, and that's why we're opening up to people in contiguous counties and Tier 3."
In the state's priority system, those in Tier 1 and Tier 2 are health care workers, first responders, people ages 65 and older and those who have chronic health conditions. To be eligible for testing, the person must have COVID-19 symptoms, which include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Tier 3 is those who are not in a high-risk category but have symptoms of COVID-19.
"This was the first day of testing in partnership with Kroger," Beshear said, "and the partnership has a goal to ultimately test 20,000 people across the state at various locations."
The testing is free.
People in Franklin and adjoining counties can sign up for testing at https://www.thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing. Testing continues through Thursday.
Beshear said there was one new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Franklin County, but Judy Mattingly, the Franklin County Health Department public health director, said the department had not received a report of a new case.
The state's second drive-through testing center will open Wednesday in Kenton County.
Beshear was asked about the curfew that was to begin Monday in Frankfort and Franklin County and whether the state had plans to do the same.
The local curfew requires anyone under age 18 to abide by a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew seven days a week as long as the city and county are under an emergency declaration.
"I support local leaders," Beshear said. "They know their communities, but right now, in calls about violating social distancing, they're not taking place at night. They're taking place in broad daylight, especially if it's nice weather.
"As of right now, we have no plans to have a statewide curfew. Most people are doing well with social distancing."
