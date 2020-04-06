Kentucky is doing better than most states at limiting spread of the coronavirus, but "We're gonna have to start cracking down a little bit more on those who are willfully denying, or willfully refusing to comply" with social distancing, Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday.
"I think you're gonna see a couple of announcements from us this week, but if facilities are still trying to open and allow mass gatherings, then perhaps those facilities shouldn't be allowed to be opened any more," he said, immediately citing Jack Roberts, pastor of Maryville Baptist Church in Hillview. (Sarah Ladd and Scott Utterback of the Courier Journal covered his Sunday service.)
|Roberts (CJ photo by Scott Utterback)
Beshear is a deacon in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). From the start of his efforts to limit the spread of the virus three weeks ago, churches have been a challenge, and some other governors have exempted houses of worship from their orders banning mass gatherings. Beshear has often referred several times to his own faith, saying Kentuckians should use the wisdom God gives them; Sunday, he put that point in political context:
"You know, when I was running for governor, or even when I started out, the thought that I would directly be telling a congregation that they shouldn't meet, I mean, that's beyond what you would ever have in political thought, but this is life and death. This is life and death, and what it means politically in the future, I just don't care at this point."
To some church members who had compared their services to grocery or hardware shopping, Beshear said, "You can have your service virtually. It's really hard to get your groceries virtually, and in a grocery store, we are trying to take as many steps as we can, to spread people out, to limit the number that are inside, to do everything that we can. . . . It's time for all of us to understand, and most of us do, what we're dealing with and putting the lives of other people ahead of our own."
Earlier, Beshear said "We believe that folks have done a lot better than we saw last weekend on our social distancing," and showed charts from an outside source indicating that Kentucky "ought to be proud of how we're doing." The charts, produced by Wade Fagen-Ulmschneider, a computer-science professor at the University of Illinois, showed Kentucky near the bottom in number of cases among the states, with an encouraging trend.
|The scale of the chart is logarithmic: rising numeric values occupy increasingly less vertical space.
To understand it fully, note the case numbers on the left. For a larger version of the chart, click on it.
On another matter, Stack said the new federal recommendation to wear cloth masks when around other people is no replacement for social distancing. "Overall, I think they're a distraction," he said, adding that people should stay 6 to 10 feet apart.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.