There are now 1,346 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky.
With 204 new cases, this is the highest jump in confirmed cases in one day the state has seen thus far, Gov. Andy Beshear said during his daily press conference on Wednesday.
As of press time Wednesday afternoon, the Franklin County Health Department had not been notified of any additional confirmed COVID-19 cases within the county, according to Deputy Director Brittany Parker.
Beshear reported on an additional case in Franklin County. If confirmed by FCHD, it would become the county’s ninth case.
Eight more COVID-19 related deaths were reported statewide Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 73.
Beshear said 339 people have recovered from the virus while 205 remain hospitalized and 93 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units.
In new steps to enforce social distancing, Beshear issued an executive order allowing just one person per household in essential businesses, such as grocery stores, at a time.
There are exceptions for people caring for minor children and adults who are elderly or disabled.
FCHD issued a similar order for Franklin County on Sunday. Now, the mandate is statewide.
Door-to-door solicitations are now also prohibited.
Beshear’s new executive order also extends the period for pharmacies to fill 30-day prescriptions.
Beshear also took time Wednesday to remind Kentuckians that there should be no family gatherings or any sort or in-person worship services this weekend, even if people are staying 6 feet a part.
Beshear did announce that the Easter Bunny is an essential worker and the out-of-state travel ban does not apply to the Easter Bunny.
Those who are receiving unemployment benefits will receive the additional $600 issued by the federal government beginning this week.
For more information on COVID-19, visit kycovid19.ky.gov and frankfortema.org
