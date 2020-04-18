Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state’s new Long-Term Care Task Force on Saturday and provided key updates on how the commonwealth and Kentuckians are working to fight the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).
“I know it feels like we’ve been at this a while, but we’ve got to do what it takes to win and you are doing an amazing job,” Beshear said during his 5 p.m. daily briefing. “We will get back to a new normal and eventually we’ll get back to just normal.”
Beshear said the Long-Term Care Task Force is working to protect citizens who are most vulnerable to COVID-19 and the health care workers who serve them.
“Health care-associated infections (HAIs) are an important public health and safety issue,” Beshear said. “The task force is partnering with outside agencies to coordinate and maximize the efficiency of HAI prevention efforts across Kentucky.”
“This is personal. One of the deaths reported was a friend. This is a beautiful, wonderful person we have lost,” Eric Friedlander, acting secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, said. “This is personal and it should be personal to us all. Long-term care facilities are our biggest challenge. These places are most at risk. Infection control is our number one area of focus, and this is a task force comprised of people who want to get things done.”
