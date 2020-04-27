Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that the "Phase I reopening" of Kentucky's economy is set to begin May 11.

COVID-19 drive through testing

He said the phase would be broken into several pieces. The first piece will be announced later this week, probably Wednesday.

"The first piece will be May 11, and then every week for four weeks, we'll gradually ease some restrictions to bring some groups and some industries back online," Beshear said.

"It gives us time to get the right compliance, restrictions, guidelines in place, industry by industry, and allow it to go in a way where we gradually work up from those who might have the least contacts or an area where we already have experience on what we need to do."

Beginning May 11, people out in public must wear masks; cloth masks will be adequate.

"It's going to look strange, and it might be hard to take in," Beshear said about the masks. "You have two weeks to make sure you get a mask. Until there's a vaccine, this will be part of our new normal."

Beshear said the state is still in a plateau with confirmed cases. He announced 87 new cases Monday, bringing the state's total to 4,146 since the outbreak began. There were also five new deaths for a statewide total of 213.

