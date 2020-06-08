Kentucky's African American population is 8%. African Americans make up 16% of the COVID-19 deaths in the state.
Those numbers show a health care system Gov. Andy Beshear says he is ready to change.
"In our health care system, the inequalities have been laid bare, been exposed by this COVID-19 epidemic, and the results of inequality in health care have been shown, it's death," he said at a press conference Monday.
"My commitment today is we're going to begin an effort to cover 100% of our individuals in our black and African American communities. Everybody. We're going to be putting dollars behind it, and we're going to have a multifaceted campaign to do it."
Health care was one of three topics discussed at the press conference. The other two were law enforcement and public education.
Cabinet Secretary J. Michael Brown said because of COVID-19, the state has had to suspend cadet classes for Department of Criminal Justice Training and most of the in-service training for officers.
Brown said the state doesn't expect all officers to get 40 hours of in-service training completed this calendar year, but the state is committed to officers getting at least eight hours of training the rest of the year.
The topics for training, in response to current issues in law enforcement nationwide, are implicit bias, use of force, civil rights laws (1983 actions), ethics/accountability, emotional intelligence and community relationships.
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, secretary of the Education Cabinet, addressed public education.
She proposed three immediate changes at last week's Kentucky Board of Education meeting.
They are to appoint a non-voting member of the board who is a current student, to implement statewide implicit bias training for all school faculty and staff, and to develop new strategies and programs to recruit more persons of color into the field of teaching.
Coleman said black students who have just one black teacher by third grade are 13% more likely to go to college, and if they have two black teachers, they're 32% more likely to go to college.
Coleman said the state would be working with the higher education systems, especially the state's historically black colleges and universities, Kentucky State University and Simmons College.
Beshear gave an update on the state's COVID-19 cases. For Sunday, there were 70 new confirmed cases and one new death. Monday's numbers were 120 new cases and one death, bringing the state total of confirmed cases to 11,476.
A total of 285,358 tests have been administered, and 3,359 people have recovered from the virus.
