Gov. Andy Beshear reported 562 new coronavirus cases in Kentucky on Tuesday, but most of his remarks dealt with cases that didn't happen — in his own household.
"My family and I are OK. We tested negative for COVID-19 after a real scare," Beshear said in a video that took the place of a scheduled daily press conference after he and his wife "started feeling bad" late in the morning, "with a lot of the symptoms that can suggest COVID-19."
He said they immediately isolated themselves and canceled afternoon events, then got tested.
"Even the short wait that I had to endure gives me newfound empathy for those that are having to wait even just a couple of days to get their tests returns back, knowing that they may be separated from their family and wondering what their immediate future is going to be."
Delays in testing have plagued some states, but Beshear has said that isn't a big problem in Kentucky. He said he would "continue to try to lead with that empathy, and hopefully it makes me a better governor in addressing this virus."
He added later, "While my family ended up negative today, I know there's a lot of families out there that are positive. We send you our love; we want you to get better; we want to make sure that we're not spreading this to any other family that has to endure any of that hardship."
Beshear said the share of Kentuckians testing positive for the virus in the last seven days rose to 5.87%, from 5.71% Monday.
"That is a number that is simply too high for a lot of things we want to do," he said. "I'm committed to getting our kids back in school in a safe manner, and we're gonna work towards that."
Monday, Beshear recommended that schools delay in-person instruction until Sept. 28, citing recent increases in the positive-test rate and daily cases. Several school districts have since decided to begin classes online.
Beshear said Tuesday, "We're gonna make sure we wear our masks, and we're gonna make sure that we follow social distancing, and we are gonna work really hard in the weeks now that we have to get there to make sure that we can reduce this positivity rate, reduce our number of cases, to protect our kids and our teachers."
He said Monday that the case numbers for that day, Tuesday and Wednesday would have to be revised because a computer problem is leaving them incomplete. The 562 cases reported Tuesday were near the seven-day rolling averages of the past week.
The governor said 18 of the new cases reported were in children under 5, one of them only 18 days old, in Hardin County. The list also included a 1-month-old from Rowan County and a 3-month-old from Lincoln County.
Counties with more than five new cases on the incomplete list were Jefferson, 104; Fayette, 34; Madison, 30; Warren, 29; Hardin, 26; Laurel, 20; Johnson and Kenton, 16 each; Scott, 12; Barren and Lincoln, 11 each; Campbell and Pulaski, 10 each; Calloway and Christian, 9 each; Boone, Bullitt, Franklin, Henry and Knox, 8 each; Henderson and Hopkins, 7 each; and Bell, Jessamine, Logan and Perry, 6.
Beshear reported eight more COVID-19 deaths, noting that one was a 54-year-old woman from Louisville. The others were two women, 65 and 84, and two men, 75 and 93, from Jefferson County; an 86-year-old man from Grant County; a 79-year-old woman from Hopkins County; and a 60-year-old man from Ohio County. They raised the state's death toll from the disease to 783.
Kentucky Health News is an independent news service of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, based in the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Kentucky, with support from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.
