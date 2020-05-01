Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky is still in a plateau with its confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Beshear announced at Friday's press conference that there were 177 new confirmed cases, bringing the statewide total to 4,879. There were eight new deaths for a total of 248 in the state.

There have been 57,648 tests given statewide. The state has had 1,411 people hospitalized with COVID-19 since the outbreak began, with 334 currently hospitalized.

A total of 1,752 Kentuckians, or 36%, have recovered from COVID-19.

In long-term care facilities, 752 residents and 311 staff have tested positive for COVID-19. There have been 128 deaths — 126 residents and two staff members.

At sites this week in Louisville, Lexington and Bowling Green, a total of 5,128 tests were administered.

Lexington and Louisville will have their second week of testing starting Monday.

Updated information about testing can be found at kycovid19.ky.gov.

