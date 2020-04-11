String solo

Gov. Andy Beshear said at his press conference Saturday that he knows of just seven churches in the state that plan to have mass gatherings this weekend.

"This weekend 99.82% of all churches, all synagogues and all mosques in Kentucky have chosen to do the right thing," he said.

Sunday is Easter, and Beshear announced Friday that license plate numbers would be taken from vehicles at in-church services this weekend, and those attending the service would be ordered to self-quarantine.

That announcement has drawn criticism, including by U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., but Beshear stood by his decision while giving four options of what could be done.

"We could do nothing and let people die," he said. "We could arrest pastors. They did that in Louisiana, and we don't want to do that. We could padlock doors, but that's wrong, too.

"For those who make the the decision to attend a mass gathering, it should only affect you, and you need to quarantine for 14 days."

Of his detractors, Beshear said: "They don't have to read the number of deaths. Even though it's a worldwide pandemic, I feel responsible for them."

Beshear announced 185 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the state's total to 1,840 since the outbreak began. He also said there had been four additional deaths for a total of 94.

In other updates, Beshear said by Sunday the National Guard would be in every area of the state to help transport patients to different health care facilities if needed.

He also said he would have an announcement about COVID-19 testing at his press conference Sunday.

For up-to-date information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.

